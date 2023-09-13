News & Insights

Australia's Myer Holdings posts best annual sales since 2005

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

September 13, 2023 — 07:53 pm EDT

Written by John Biju for Reuters ->

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Australian retailer Myer Holdings Ltd MYR.AX on Thursday posted a 12.5% jump in its annual sales, marking their best revenue since 2005.

The company reported total sales from ordinary activities of A$3.36 billion ($2.16 billion) for the year ended July 29.

($1 = 1.5574 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((John.Biju@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.