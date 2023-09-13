Australia's Myer Holdings posts best annual sales since 2005

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Australian retailer Myer Holdings Ltd MYR.AX on Thursday posted a 12.5% jump in its annual sales, marking their best revenue since 2005.

The company reported total sales from ordinary activities of A$3.36 billion ($2.16 billion) for the year ended July 29.

($1 = 1.5574 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

