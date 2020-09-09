Australia's Myer Holdings posts annual loss due to COVID-19 curbs

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Australian department store firm Myer Holdings MYR.AX on Thursday reported an annual loss as reduced footfall and coronavirus-induced store closures during the second half outweighed strong online sales.

Excluding one-time costs and impairment charges, full-year net loss after tax was A$11.3 million ($8.22 million) compared with profit of A$33.2 million a year earlier.

The company did not declare a final dividend for a third straight year.

($1 = 1.3740 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

