Australia's Myer Holdings first-half net profit more than doubles

Credit: REUTERS/STEVEN SAPHORE

March 08, 2023 — 06:26 pm EST

Written by Upasana Singh for Reuters ->

March 9 (Reuters) - Australian retailer Myer Holdings Ltd MYR.AX on Thursday said first-half net profit after tax more than doubled, boosted by sales growth as pandemic-induced lockdowns eased.

The company reported net profit after tax of A$65 million ($42.85 million) for the six months ended Jan. 28, compared with A$32.3 million a year ago.

($1 = 1.5170 Australian dollars)

