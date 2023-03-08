Australia's Myer Holdings first-half net profit more than doubles

March 9 (Reuters) - Australian retailer Myer Holdings Ltd MYR.AX on Thursday said first-half net profit after tax more than doubled, boosted by sales growth as pandemic-induced lockdowns eased.

The company reported net profit after tax of A$65 million ($42.85 million) for the six months ended Jan. 28, compared with A$32.3 million a year ago.

($1 = 1.5170 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.