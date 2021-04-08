Australia's most populous state suspends AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

CANBERRA, April 9 (Reuters) - Australia's most populous state said on Friday it has temporarily suspended the use of AstraZeneca's AZN.L COVID-19 vaccine following updated advice from the federal government.

New South Wales said inoculations using the AstraZeneca vaccine will be paused for a few hours while it updates its advice to patients allowing them to give informed consent.

