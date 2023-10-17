Australia's Mirvac to acquire French land lease operator Serenitas for $643 mln

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Australian property developer Mirvac Group MGR.AX said on Wednesday it would acquire French land lease operator Serenitas for A$1.01 billion ($642.76 million) in partnership with Pacific Equity Partners Secure Assets and Tasman Capital Partners.

($1 = 1.5713 Australian dollars)

