News & Insights

MIN

Australia's MinRes says lithium operations profitable at current prices

Credit: REUTERS/MELANIE BURTON

January 24, 2024 — 05:37 pm EST

Written by Ayushman Ojha and Echha Jain for Reuters ->

Updates throughout with details and background

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Australia's Mineral Resources MIN.AX on Thursday reported a jump in its second-quarter spodumene concentrate output from Mt Marion mine and said operations remained profitable despite a steep drop in lithium prices.

The diversified miner produced 83,000 dry metric tonnes (dmt) of spodumene or lithium ore concentrate at Mt Marion and 55,000 dmt at Wodgina mine for the three months ended Dec. 31, up 30% and 22%, respectively, compared to the previous quarter.

"Wodgina, Mt Marion and Bald Hill are profitable at current prices," MinRes said.

This comes at a time when analysts said Australian lithium producers may be set to track the nickel industry in project curtailments and delays this reporting season, given slower-than-expected electric vehicle (EV) sales, but the jolt is likely to be less severe.

Both sectors are contending with a sharp drop in raw material prices because of the EV slowdown, but lithium is expected to snap back faster because its oversupply is seen as short term.

MinRes also forecast costs at Wodgina and Mt Marion to decrease this year as feed quality improves.

(Reporting by Ayushman Ojha and Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Shilpi Majumdar)

((Echha.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MIN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.