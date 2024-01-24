Australia's MinRes posts 30% sequential jump in Q2 Mt Marion output

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Australia's Mineral Resources MIN.AX on Thursday reported a 30% sequential jump in its second-quarter spodumene concentrate output from its Mt Marion operation, helped by improved ore recoveries.

The diversified miner produced 83,000 dry metric tonnes (dmt) of spodumene concentrate for the quarter ended Dec. 31, up from 64,000 dmt in the previous three-month period.

