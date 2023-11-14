Australia's Mineral Resources ups stake in Azure Minerals to 13.56%

Updates with details throughout

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Australia's Mineral Resources MIN.AX said on Tuesday that it has bought additional shares in lithium miner Azure Minerals AZS.AX, raising its stake to 13.56% from 12.23%previously.

Mineral Resources is currently on a stake buying spree, with the lithium miner recently acquiring about 19.9% in Wildcat Resources WC8.AX to become a substantial shareholder.

Previously, Hancock Prospecting, owned by Gina Rinehart, Australia's richest person, accumulated an18.3% stake in Azure, which threatened to topple a A$1.63 billion buyout deal by Chile's SQM SQMA.SN for the company.

SQM, Azure Minerals, and Mineral Resources did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.