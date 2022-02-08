Australia's Mineral Resources signs two lithium deals, swings to first-half loss

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Australia's Mineral Resources MIN.AX signed two lithium-related agreements on Wednesday as it seeks to further tap into soaring demand for the commodity and reported a loss in the first half of the fiscal year.

The lithium and iron ore miner reported an underlying loss of A$36 million ($25.7 million) compared with a A$430 million profit a year earlier, as iron ore prices plunged during the second half of 2021.

Mineral Resources also said it had taken control of its majority-owned spodumene offtake option at the Mt. Marion project in Western Australia after signing an agreement with China's Ganfeng Lithium Co 002460.SZ.

Under the agreement, the miner's 51% share of the spodueme offtake from the project will be converted into lithium hydroxide by Ganfeng in China. It expects first lithium hydroxide sales in May.

The miner added it was undertaking studies targeting an increase in annual spodumene production of 10%-15% from the project.

Separately, the company signed an agreement with NYSE-listed Albemarle Corp ALB.N to explore the potential expansion of a lithium joint venture, which would see the Australian miner's ownership in the Wodgina mine increase to 50% from 40%.

($1 = 1.3994 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Tejaswi.Marthi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.