Australia's Mineral Resources shares tumble as miner swings to loss

Recasts with results, shares, and analyst comment

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Australia's Mineral Resources MIN.AX swung to a loss in the first half, significantly missing analysts' estimates, and failed to pay an interim dividend due to a steep decline in iron ore prices, sending its shares tumbling up to 13% on Wednesday.

Prices of the steel-making commodity hit record levels in May following strong demand from top consumer China, but more than halved by November as the country pledged to cut steel output to curb emissions.

The lithium and iron ore miner reported an underlying net loss after tax of A$36 million ($25.7 million), versus a A$430 million profit a year earlier, and way below consensus estimates of a A$194 million profit.

"The market will need to better understand how expectations were so wrong leading into this result," Citi analysts said in a note.

The company's shares fell as much as 13% to A$50.36, before recovering some lost ground to trade down 6.8%.

Mineral Resources, however, maintained its annual forecast for spodumene and iron ore exports and said it was on track for 15%-20% volume growth at its mining services division.

Separately, the miner said it had taken control of its majority-owned spodumene offtake option at the Mt. Marion project in Western Australia after signing an agreement with China's Ganfeng Lithium Co 002460.SZ.

Under the agreement, the miner's 51% share of the spodueme offtake from the project will be converted into lithium hydroxide by Ganfeng in China. It expects first lithium hydroxide sales in May.

The company also signed an agreement with NYSE-listed Albemarle Corp ALB.N to explore the potential expansion of a lithium joint venture, which would see the Australian miner's ownership in the Wodgina mine increase to 50% from 40%.

($1 = 1.3994 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

