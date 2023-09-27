Australia's Mineral Resources set to buy Bald Hill lithium mine post court hearing

Sept 27 (Reuters) - A court on Wednesday placed Alita Resources ALIT.SI into liquidation, paving the way for Australia's Mineral Resources MIN.AX to acquire the Bald Hill lithium mine.

The court order will help the companies finalise a long pending sale of the mine.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

