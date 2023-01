Jan 18 (Reuters) - Mineral Resources Ltd MIN.AX said on Wednesday that it will not make a takeover offer for Perth-based Warrego Energy WGO.AX after confirming a 19.17% stake acquisition in Warrego a day earlier.

