Australia's Mineral Resources raises stake in lithium miner Wildcat Resources

October 31, 2023 — 06:14 am EDT

Written by Echha Jain for Reuters ->

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Australia's Mineral Resources MIN.AX bought shares worth A$158.7 million ($101 million) in Wildcat Resources WC8.AX to raise its stake in the lithium miner to 19.85%, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.

The iron ore-lithum miner purchased 186.7 million Wildcat shares on Oct. 28 at A$0.85 each, a 9.7% premium to the stock's close on Oct. 27.

This share buy-up is suspected to be targeting Wildcat's emerging Tabba Tabba lithium discovery in Western Australia, local media reported earlier in the day.

The deal is the latest in a slew of lithium raids in Australia, including by Gina Rinehart, the country's richest person.

Earlier this month, Rinehart-owned Hancock Prospecting built an 18.3% stake in lithium miner Azure MineralsAZS.AX and it also amassed a 19.9% stake in Liontown Resources LTR.AX, which thwarted Albemarle's ALB.N takeover bid. ($1 = 1.5696 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Savio D'Souza)

((Echha.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

