Australia's Mineral Resources offers $270 mln for remaining stake in Norwest Energy

December 15, 2022 — 04:38 pm EST

Written by Himanshi Akhand for Reuters ->

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Australia's Mineral Resources Ltd MIN.AX said on Friday it intends to make an off-market takeover bid to acquire the remaining stake in oil and gas explorer Norwest Energy NL NWE.AX through a scrip deal with an implied equity value of about A$403 million ($269.93 million).

($1 = 1.4930 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com;))

