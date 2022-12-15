Australia's Mineral Resources offers $270 mln for remaining stake in Norwest Energy

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Australia's Mineral Resources Ltd MIN.AX said on Friday it intends to make an off-market takeover bid to acquire the remaining stake in oil and gas explorer Norwest Energy NL NWE.AX through a scrip deal with an implied equity value of about A$403 million ($269.93 million).

($1 = 1.4930 Australian dollars)

