Australia's Mineral Resources flags higher costs for Mt Marion project

April 26 (Reuters) - Australia's Mineral Resources MIN.AX on Wednesday flagged higher production cost for its Mt Marion project in Western Australia, with the lithium miner also cutting its annual volumes forecast for the project.

The company expects spodumene free-on-board (FOB) cost to be between A$1,200 and A$1,250 per tonne for fiscal 2023, above the previous outlook of A$850-A900 per tonne.

It also projected annual volumes for the project to be at the lower end of spodumene concentrate guidance of 160-180 thousand dry metric tonnes.

