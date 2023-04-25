News & Insights

MIN

Australia's Mineral Resources flags higher costs for Mt Marion project

April 25, 2023 — 07:56 pm EDT

Written by Nausheen Thusoo for Reuters ->

April 26 (Reuters) - Australia's Mineral Resources MIN.AX on Wednesday flagged higher production cost for its Mt Marion project in Western Australia, with the lithium miner also cutting its annual volumes forecast for the project.

The company expects spodumene free-on-board (FOB) cost to be between A$1,200 and A$1,250 per tonne for fiscal 2023, above the previous outlook of A$850-A900 per tonne.

It also projected annual volumes for the project to be at the lower end of spodumene concentrate guidance of 160-180 thousand dry metric tonnes.

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru)

((Nausheen.Thusoo@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MIN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.