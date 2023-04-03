Australia's Mincor Resources asks shareholders to vote for Wyloo's $509 mln bid

April 4 (Reuters) - Australia-based nickel miner Mincor Resources MCR.AX recommended on Tuesday its shareholders vote in favour of a A$750.3 million ($509.08 million) buyout bid from Wyloo Metals, owned by Australian mining magnate Andrew Forrest.

($1 = 1.4738 Australian dollars)

