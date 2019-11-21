Australia's Metcash flags end to 7-Eleven grocery supply deal

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Metcash Ltd MTS.AX said on Friday convenience store chain 7-Eleven will not renew its supply agreement with the Australian grocery distributor after their current contract ends in 2020.

Metcash was unable to reach an agreement with 7-Eleven on its supply requirements on the east coast, and said it remains in discussions with the Japanese-American brand to continue supply in Western Australia.

Primarily held by Tokyo-listed Seven & I Holdings Co 3382.T, 7-Eleven operates in Australia through a franchise agreement with the Withers and Barlow family.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

