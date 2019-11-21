US Markets

Australia's Metcash flags end to 7-Eleven grocery supply deal

Contributor
Ambar Warrick Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

Metcash Ltd said on Friday convenience store chain 7-Eleven will not renew its supply agreement with the Australian grocery distributor after their current contract ends in 2020.

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Metcash Ltd MTS.AX said on Friday convenience store chain 7-Eleven will not renew its supply agreement with the Australian grocery distributor after their current contract ends in 2020.

Metcash was unable to reach an agreement with 7-Eleven on its supply requirements on the east coast, and said it remains in discussions with the Japanese-American brand to continue supply in Western Australia.

Primarily held by Tokyo-listed Seven & I Holdings Co 3382.T, 7-Eleven operates in Australia through a franchise agreement with the Withers and Barlow family.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-6625; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular