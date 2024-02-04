Australia's Metcash acquires three businesses for $363 million

Adds details on deals

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Australian supermarket wholesaler Metcash MTS.AX said on Monday it entered deals to acquirethree businesses for atotal enterprise value of A$558.5 million ($363.47 million) for furthering diversification and growth.

The deal includes acquisition of private food services provider Superior Food Group for A$412.3 million.

“Metcash is the logical owner of Superior Food, and the acquisition cements our position as the largest wholesaler and distributor of food to independent businesses in Australia," Metcash CEO Doug Jones said.

Metcash will also buy construction firm Bianco Construction Supplies and Frame & Truss operator Alpine Truss for A$82.2 million and A$64 million, respectively, it said in a statement.

The separate deals are expected to result in combined annualised synergies of A$19 million.

The company will fund the acquisitions via a fully underwritten A$300 million placement and A$278 million from existing cash reserves and existing available debt facilities.

($1 = 1.5366 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Roshan Thomas and Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Chizu Nomiyama)

((Roshan.Thomas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.