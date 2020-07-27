Australia's Metals X secures loan from top shareholder to repay Citibank

July 28 (Reuters) - Tin producer Metals X Ltd MLX.AX said on Tuesday it has secured a A$26 million ($18.6 million) loan from its top shareholder to pay back a facility from Citibank.

The loan from a unit of APAC Resources 1104.HK will be used to repay Citibank's A$30.5 million facility plus interest.

Last week, the New York-based bank had accepted the Perth-based miner's proposal to resolve two financial covenant breaches.

The tin miner and APAC had been embroiled in a dispute that impeded Metals X's ability to repay debt and drove it to put its copper portfolio up for sale.

APAC's loan till Jan. 31, 2021 comes with a 3.5% fee and is at 1% interest per year.

($1 = 1.3980 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Arpit Nayak in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan; Editing by Kim Coghill)

