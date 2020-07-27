Commodities
C

Australia's Metals X secures loan from top shareholder to repay Citibank

Contributor
Arpit Nayak Reuters
Published

Tin producer Metals X Ltd said on Tuesday it has secured a A$26 million ($18.6 million) loan from its top shareholder to pay back a facility from Citibank.

July 28 (Reuters) - Tin producer Metals X Ltd MLX.AX said on Tuesday it has secured a A$26 million ($18.6 million) loan from its top shareholder to pay back a facility from Citibank.

The loan from a unit of APAC Resources 1104.HK will be used to repay Citibank's A$30.5 million facility plus interest.

Last week, the New York-based bank had accepted the Perth-based miner's proposal to resolve two financial covenant breaches.

The tin miner and APAC had been embroiled in a dispute that impeded Metals X's ability to repay debt and drove it to put its copper portfolio up for sale.

APAC's loan till Jan. 31, 2021 comes with a 3.5% fee and is at 1% interest per year.

($1 = 1.3980 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Arpit Nayak in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Arpit.Nayak@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6182 3472;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

C

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: Why Nasdaq LBMA OTC Data is a Key Resource For Metals Data

    BNP Paribas Senior Precious Metals Sales Leon Edery joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss why Nasdaq LBMA OTC Data is a key resource for metals data.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular