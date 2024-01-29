Australia's Megaport soars over 30%, tops ASX 200 on earnings beat

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Shares in Australia's Megaport Ltd MP1.AX soared more than 30% on Tuesday to top the ASX 200 benchmark index, after the cloud network service provider reported second-quarter operating earnings that beat market estimates.

The stock surged as much as 30.3% to A$12.740, its highest level since April 2022, and biggest intra-day gain since mid-July last year.

Megaport was the top gainer in the ASX 200 benchmark index .AXJO as at 0213 GMT, with more than 2.3 million shares having changed hands - more than three times its monthly average volumes.

The Brisbane-based firm reported second-quarter operating earnings of A$15.1 million ($9.98 million), compared with a Visible Alpha consensus estimate of A$11.3 million, according to Citi.

Its quarterly revenue of A$48.6 million was 2% ahead of Citi estimates.

"While KPIs (key performance indicators) continue to be soft, this was expected and we continue to see upside to VA consensus EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) FY24e forecasts given the 1H beat," Citi analysts wrote.

"We expect the share price to outperform today due to the FCF (free cash flow) and EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) beat."

Megaport's shares are up 6.3% this year as of last close, after advancing 45.8% in 2023.

($1 = 1.5124 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Aaditya Govind Rao in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Aaditya.GovindRao@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.