Australia's Medibank slapped with class action over hack incident

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Australian health insurer Medibank Private Ltd MPL.AX said on Tuesday a class action suit had been filed against it, related to a cybercrime incident last year in which personal data of current and former customers was leaked on the dark web.

Medibank said it would defend its position.

