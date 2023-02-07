Australia's Medibank slapped with class action over hack incident

Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

February 07, 2023 — 02:54 am EST

Written by Harshita Swaminathan for Reuters ->

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Australian health insurer Medibank Private Ltd MPL.AX said on Tuesday a class action suit had been filed against it, related to a cybercrime incident last year in which personal data of current and former customers was leaked on the dark web.

Medibank said it would defend its position.

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Harshita.Swaminathan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.