Australia's Medibank served with class action lawsuit

March 29 (Reuters) - Medibank Private Ltd MPL.AX, Australia's largest health insurer, said on Wednesday that a class action suit has been filed against it related to a breach of disclosure obligations by not revealing information regarding deficiencies in its cyber security systems.

The company said it intends to defend the proceedings.

