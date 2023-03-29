Australia's Medibank served with class action lawsuit

Credit: REUTERS/Jason Reed

March 29, 2023 — 03:01 am EDT

Written by Archishma Iyer for Reuters ->

March 29 (Reuters) - Medibank Private Ltd MPL.AX, Australia's largest health insurer, said on Wednesday that a class action suit has been filed against it related to a breach of disclosure obligations by not revealing information regarding deficiencies in its cyber security systems.

The company said it intends to defend the proceedings.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.