Australia's Medibank says it has been contacted by hackers

Contributor
Tejaswi Marthi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

Australia's Medibank Private Ltd said on Thursday it was contacted by a criminal group claiming to have stolen data, including names and phone numbers, among other details, of customers in light of the cyber attack it suffered a week ago.

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Australia's Medibank Private Ltd MPL.AX said on Thursday it was contacted by a criminal group claiming to have stolen data, including names and phone numbers, among other details, of customers in light of the cyber attack it suffered a week ago.

The health insurer said that the cyber incident was now being investigated by the Australian Federal Police.

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Tejaswi.Marthi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters