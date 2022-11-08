Australia's Medibank says hacker leaks customer data

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Medibank Private MPL.AX, Australia's biggest health insurer, said on Wednesday a hacker released some customer personal data believed to have been stolen from its systems on a dark web forum.
FACTBOX-Australia Inc roiled by raft of cyberattacks this year
TIMELINE-Australia's top health insurer reels after data breach
(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan and Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
((Harshita.Swaminathan@thomsonreuters.com; Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.