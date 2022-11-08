Australia's Medibank says hacker leaks customer data

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Medibank Private MPL.AX, Australia's biggest health insurer, said on Wednesday a hacker released some customer personal data believed to have been stolen from its systems on a dark web forum.

