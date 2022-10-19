Australia's Medibank says hacker group claims to have breached systems

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Australia's Medibank Private Ltd MPL.AX said on Wednesday it received messages from an unnamed hacker group to negotiate over the data of customers it claimed to have retrieved from the health insurer's systems.

"Medibank is working urgently to establish if the claim is true," the company said.

