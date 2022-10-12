Australia's Medibank reports cyber incident

Contributor
Riya Sharma Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Australian health insurer Medibank Private said on Thursday it would isolate and remove access to some customer-facing systems as it detected unusual activity on its network.

The company said there was no evidence that any sensitive data, including customer data, had been accessed, at this stage.

