Australia's Medibank reports cyber incident

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Australian health insurer Medibank Private MPL.AX said on Thursday it would isolate and remove access to some customer-facing systems as it detected unusual activity on its network.

The company said there was no evidence that any sensitive data, including customer data, had been accessed, at this stage.

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

