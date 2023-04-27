Australia's Medibank gets Deloitte's recommendations on cyber incident

April 28 (Reuters) - Australian health insurer Medibank Private Ltd MPL.AX on Friday said it had been provided with findings from an external review conducted by auditing firm Deloitte into the company's cybersecurity breach last October.

Deloitte made recommendations to enhance Medibank's IT processes and systems, a number of which the company said it had implemented, without disclosing details.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru)

