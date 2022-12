Dec 1 (Reuters) - Australia's biggest health insurer Medibank Private Ltd MPL.AX said on Thursday it was aware that customer data stolen in a cybersecurity breach in October was released by the hacker on the dark web overnight.

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.