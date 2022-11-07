Australia's Medibank aware of hacker threat to leak data in 24 hours

Updates with CEO quote, details and context

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Australia's Medibank Private Ltd MPL.AX said on Tuesday it was aware of media reports about a criminal's threat to publish stolen customer data within 24 hours, a day after the health insurer refused to make a ransom payment to the hacker.

Medibank on Monday informed that data, including name, date of birth, address, phone number, and email addresses, of about 9.7 million current and former customers had been compromised.

Cyber security incidents in Australia have snowballed recently, with a government report suggesting there is one attack every seven minute. As many as eight companies have reported cyber security breaches since September.

