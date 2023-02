Feb 21 (Reuters) - Australia's lithium-ion battery maker Magnis Energy MNS.AX on Tuesday signed a binding offtake agreement with Tesla Inc TSLA.O for a minimum three-year term to supply up to 35,000 terapascal anode active materials beginning February 2025.

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

