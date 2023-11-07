News & Insights

Australia's Magellan Financial shareholders vote against remuneration report

November 07, 2023 — 11:47 pm EST

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Magellan Financial Group's MFG.AX board received a "first strike" on Wednesday, with shareholders voting against the Australian fund manager's remuneration report on executive pay, following years of share price slide and fund outflows.

More than 58% of its shareholders voted against the adoption of the remuneration report at Magellan's annual general meeting (AGM).

As more than 25% of shareholders rejected the remuneration report, or made a "first strike", the company's board faces the prospect of re-election if there is a similar outcome at next year's AGM.

The company has been grappling with falling shareholder confidence and decline in its share price since its co-founder Hamish Douglass announced a surprise exit in February 2021.

Magellan's total assets under management stood at A$34.3 billion ($22.07 billion) as at Oct. 31, compared with A$114.8 billion as of September 2021.

The company's stock has fallen 20.1% this year so far and is currently trading at A$6.9. It had reached around A$51 in July 2021.

"I acknowledge and appreciate we have tried your patience over the last 2 years," said Executive Chairman and CEO Andrew Formica.

Formica acknowledged the feedback from shareholders and said the firm had a plan in place to return to growth and turn around the company.

Magellan has a strong balance sheet he added, and it was actively exploring acquisition opportunities.

