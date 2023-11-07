News & Insights

Australia's Magellan Financial shareholders vote against remuneration report

November 07, 2023 — 10:31 pm EST

Written by Roshan Thomas for Reuters ->

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Magellan Financial Group's MFG.AX board received a "first strike", as shareholders voted against the Australian fund manager's remuneration report on executive pay following years of share price slide and fund outflows.

More than 58% of its shareholders voted against the adoption of the remuneration report, results of Magellan's annual general meeting showed on Wednesday.

