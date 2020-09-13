Australia's Macquarie warns of 35% drop in first-half earnings

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Australian investment conglomerate Macquarie Group MQG.AX said on Monday it expects first-half earnings to be about 35% lower, citing challenging market conditions due to the impact of the coronavirus and the uncertain speed of global economic recovery.

The extent to which those conditions would hurt its overall fiscal 2021 profitability was uncertain and made short-term forecasting extremely difficult, the company said in a statement.

As a result, Macquarie said it could not provide "meaningful" earnings guidance for the full year.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.