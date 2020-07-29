Australia's Macquarie says Q1 profit lower than a year

July 30 (Reuters) - Australian financial conglomerate Macquarie Group MQG.AX on Thursday said first quarter profit contribution from its operating groups was lower than a year ago and it will not provide guidance for fiscal 2021 given pandemic-induced uncertainty.

The bank did not disclose an operating profit number for the quarter. In May, it reported its first fall in annual profit since 2012 and refrained from providing any guidance for fiscal 2021 due to uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

($1 = 1.3918 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan and Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

