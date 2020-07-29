Australia's Macquarie says Q1 profit lower than a year

Australian financial conglomerate Macquarie Group on Thursday said first quarter profit contribution from its operating groups was lower than a year ago and it will not provide guidance for fiscal 2021 given pandemic-induced uncertainty.

The bank did not disclose an operating profit number for the quarter. In May, it reported its first fall in annual profit since 2012 and refrained from providing any guidance for fiscal 2021 due to uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

