Australia's Macquarie Q3 profit from market-facing businesses rises

Australian investment conglomerate Macquarie Group on Tuesday said third-quarter profit contribution from its market-facing businesses rose significantly, helped by the partial sale of a data analytics firm through an initial public offering.

The country's largest investment bank and asset manager, however, said the group's full-year results are expected to be slightly lower than in fiscal 2020 due to uncertain market conditions.

