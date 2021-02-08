Australia's Macquarie Q3 profit from market-facing businesses rises

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Australian investment conglomerate Macquarie Group MQG.AX on Tuesday said third-quarter profit contribution from its market-facing businesses rose significantly, helped by the partial sale of a data analytics firm through an initial public offering.

The country's largest investment bank and asset manager, however, said the group's full-year results are expected to be slightly lower than in fiscal 2020 due to uncertain market conditions.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan and Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.