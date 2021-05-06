Australia's Macquarie profit jumps as Texas freeze boosts power prices

(Adds background on Texas freeze, dividend)

May 7 (Reuters) - Australian investment bank Macquarie Group reported a 10.6% rise in annual profit, as its commodities trading arm benefited from a surge in electricity prices following a U.S. winter storm that knocked out power for millions.

Nearly two weeks of frigid temperatures in February triggered widespread blackouts in Texas and other U.S. states, but resulted in an unexpected windfall for Macquarie as electricity prices surged in the deregulated market.

The financial conglomerate is the second-biggest gas marketer in North America behind oil major BP . It is also Australia's largest investment bank and asset manager.

Profit attributable for the year ended March 31 rose to A$3.02 billion ($2.35 billion) from A$2.73 billion a year ago, the financial conglomerate said on Friday. The result was above its forecast range of a 5% to 10% rise in annual profit.

The Sydney-based firm declared a final dividend of A$3.35 per share, compared with last year's A$1.80 per share.

