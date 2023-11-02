Australia's Macquarie posts 38.6% fall in first-half profit

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd MQG.AX on Friday posted a 38.6% fall in its first-half profit due to weaker operational performance in the asset management division, and also approved a share buyback of up to A$2 billion ($1.29 billion).

The financial conglomerate's profit attributable for the half-year ended Sept. 30 came in at A$1.42 billion, compared with A$2.31 billion a year ago. That missed a consensus estimate of A$1.77 billion, according to Citi.

($1 = 1.5550 Australian dollars)

