Australia's Macquarie names former RBA governor Glenn Stevens as group chairman

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Australian asset manager Macquarie Group MQG.AX on Thursday named former Reserve Bank of Australia governor Glenn Stevens as chairman of the group and that of its unit, Macquarie Bank MBL.UL.

Stevens, who is an independent director at Macquarie, will replace Peter Warne from the boards of both the group and the bank effective early May next year, the asset management firm said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

