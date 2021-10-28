Australia's Macquarie half-year profit more than doubles on commodity boost

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Australian financial conglomerate Macquarie Group MQG.AX said on Friday first-half profit more than doubled, powered by a strong performance in its commodities and markets business.

It also announced a A$1.5 billion ($1.13 billion) placement.

Net profit hit A$2.04 billion in the six months to September, up from A$985 million a year ago, and slightly higher than the A$2.03 billion reported in the prior half.

($1 = 1.3259 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan and Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.