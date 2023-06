June 29 (Reuters) - Australian financial conglomerate Macquarie Group Ltd MQG.AX said on Thursday that a fund managed by its asset management arm had signed an agreement to divest its ownership of U.S.-based port terminal operator Ceres Terminals Holdings LLC.

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

