Australia's Macquarie Group posts 32.4% fall in half-year profit, slashes dividend

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Australian financial conglomerate Macquarie Group Ltd MQG.AX reported a 32.4% drop in first-half profit on Friday, smaller than its recent forecast, hurt by delayed deals and challenging market conditions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Profit for the six months ended Sept. 30 fell to A$985 million ($717.57 million) from a record A$1.46 billion a year earlier. Macquarie warned in September that its profit would fall by around 35%.

The company also cut its interim dividend to A$1.35 per share from A$2.50 year ago.

($1 = 1.3727 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shruti Sonal and Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

