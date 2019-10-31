Australia's Macquarie Group posts 11.2% rise in interim profit

By far, the bank's biggest breadwinners are its Asset Management and Commodities and Global Markets businesses.

However, income from Macquarie's investment banking arm- Macquarie Capital- saw a 20% decline from last year due to lower fee income.

Macquarie had earlier this year raised about A$1 billion to ramp up investment in renewable energy and infrastructure.

The bank in July had dismantled its shrinking financing unit following years of lower volumes and subdued profits.

Macquarie has been able to avoid the public scrutiny faced by its peers as it has limited exposure to retail banking. Its stock has outperformed the broader financial index in the year to date, rising about 23.3%.

Earlier this week, the investment bank said it will scale back its cash equities businesses in most areas outside the Asia Pacific region as tougher regulations bite.

($1 = 1.4510 Australian dollars)

