Australia's Macquarie Group posts 11.2% rise in interim profit

Contributors
far Reuters
the bank's biggest breadwinners are its Asset Management Reuters
Commodities Reuters
Global Markets businesses. Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd on Friday posted a better-than-forecast 11.2% rise in its first-half net profit, but reiterated a weak outlook for fiscal 2020 citing unfavorable market conditions and regulatory uncertainty.

By far, the bank's biggest breadwinners are its Asset Management and Commodities and Global Markets businesses.

However, income from Macquarie's investment banking arm- Macquarie Capital- saw a 20% decline from last year due to lower fee income.

Macquarie had earlier this year raised about A$1 billion to ramp up investment in renewable energy and infrastructure.

The bank in July had dismantled its shrinking financing unit following years of lower volumes and subdued profits.

Macquarie has been able to avoid the public scrutiny faced by its peers as it has limited exposure to retail banking. Its stock has outperformed the broader financial index in the year to date, rising about 23.3%.

Earlier this week, the investment bank said it will scale back its cash equities businesses in most areas outside the Asia Pacific region as tougher regulations bite.

($1 = 1.4510 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-6625; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters