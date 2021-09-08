Australia's Macquarie first-half profit likely to be higher, shares hit record

Rewrites to draw comparison between first half and second half results, adds shares

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Macquarie Group's MQG.AX fiscal 2022 first-half profit is likely to exceed what it reported a year ago after Australia's largest investment bank and fund manager said the result would be only "slightly" lower than the second-half that just ended.

Its shares soared 6.8% in early trade to a record A$182.66.

Macquarie had reported in May a second-half profit of A$2.03 billion ($1.50 billion) for the period that ended in March, while its profit in the first six months of that year was A$985 million.

The company said on Wednesday its commodities and markets business, which helped drive a record annual profit, was turning out to be stronger than expected.

The announcement was a part of a presentation the bank was giving to the Jefferies Asia Forum. It did not provide figures.

($1 = 1.3535 Australian dollars)

