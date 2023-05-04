News & Insights

Australia's Macquarie delivers record annual profit on commodity arm strength

May 04, 2023 — 05:53 pm EDT

Written by Roushni Nair and Rishav Chatterjee for Reuters

May 5 (Reuters) - Australia's Macquarie Group MQG.AX on Friday posted a 10.1% rise in full-year profit to log another record year, as volatility in energy markets boosted the company's commodities trading business.

The financial conglomerate's profit attributable for the year ended March 31 came in at A$5.18 billion ($3.47 billion), up from A$4.71 billion a year ago, beating a Visible Alpha consensus estimate of A$4.96 bln.

($1 = 1.4943 Australian dollars)

