Australia's Macquarie delivers record annual profit on commodity arm strength

May 5 (Reuters) - Australia's Macquarie Group MQG.AX on Friday posted a 10.1% rise in full-year profit to log another record year, as volatility in energy markets boosted the company's commodities trading business.

The financial conglomerate's profit attributable for the year ended March 31 came in at A$5.18 billion ($3.47 billion), up from A$4.71 billion a year ago, beating a Visible Alpha consensus estimate of A$4.96 bln.

($1 = 1.4943 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Roushni Nair and Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

