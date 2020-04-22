Australia's Lynas wins initial funding for U.S. rare earth facility

Adds background on rare earths, details

April 22 (Reuters) - Lynas Corp LYC.AX said on Wednesday the U.S. military will give it initial funding for a U.S.-based rare earths separation facility as part of Washington's push to secure domestic supply of the essential minerals that China currently dominates.

Lynas, the biggest producer of rare earths outside China, said in a statement the company and its joint venture partner Blue Line will receive 'Phase 1' funding from the U.S. Department of Defense for planning work for the construction of the facility. It did not say how much funding they will get, nor did it list any conditions associated with it.

Once complete, Lynas said it will be subject to another evaluation by the U.S. military before receiving any further funding for the construction of the facility.

Analysts, however, expected Lynas to win the tender because it was the most advanced of all projects.

The United States is actively looking to reduce its reliance on other countries for the supply of the essential elements which have gained prominence after the U.S.-China trade war last year fueled worries that Beijing may use its dominance to restrict supply.

Lynas also did not mention any deadlines for the project nor the volumes it may be required to produce. The statement was released by the Australian Securities Exchange after market hours.

"Today's announcement creates the foundation for a facility in the U.S. that will assist the U.S. to avoid the supply chain vulnerability that has been exposed over the past year," Lynas CEO Amanda Lacaze said in the statement.

She added Lynas was confident it would be able to meet the conditions set by the U.S. Department of Defense.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Louise Heavens and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

