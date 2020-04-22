Australia's Lynas selected for initial funding for U.S. rare earth facility

April 22 (Reuters) - Lynas Corp LYC.AX said on Wednesday the U.S. military chose it for the initial funding for a U.S.-based rare earths separation facility as part of Washington's push to secure domestic supply of the essential minerals that China currently dominates.

Lynas, the biggest producer of rare earths outside China, and its joint venture partner Blue Line will receive 'Phase 1' funding by the U.S. Department of Defense for planning work for the construction of the facility.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)

