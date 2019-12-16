Australia's Lynas says failed to secure Malaysia approval for increase in processing limit

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Australian rare earths miner Lynas Corp Ltd LYC.AX said on Tuesday it was unsuccessful in securing approval from a Malaysian regulator to increase its lathanide concentrate processing limit for 2019.

As a result of the regulator's decision, the miner's total neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) production for calendar year 2019 will be similar to that of 2018, it said.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

