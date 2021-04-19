Australia's Lynas revenue jumps 21% as rare earths prices hit new records

Adds company quote, details from results, background

April 20 (Reuters) - Australian miner Lynas Rare Earths LYC.AX on Tuesday posted a 20.6% rise in quarterly revenue as selling prices for key rare earths it mines, particularly neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr), hit new records on strong demand.

NdPr is used by carmakers to make magnets for electric vehicles as well as in a wide range of everyday goods, including smartphones and hard disc drives in laptops.

"While the persistence of the COVID crisis, especially in Europe, calls for careful forecasts for our business ahead, we see the rare earth market recovering very quickly," the world's largest rare earths producer outside China said.

Lynas said its full product range garnered average selling prices of A$35.5/kg during its third quarter.

Threats from China, the world's largest producer of rare earth minerals, to stop exports to the United States has left Washington scrambling for alternative channels of supply.

Lynas posted revenue of A$110 million ($85.37 million) for the three months to March-end, up from A$91.2 million a year earlier.

Its output of 4,463 tonnes of rare earths during the quarter, however, was marginally lower than 4,465 tonnes from a year earlier.

($1 = 1.2885 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Arundhati.Dutta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.