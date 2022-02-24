Australia's Lynas records near four-fold jump in first-half profit

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Australia's Lynas Rare Earths Ltd LYC.AX on Friday posted a near four-fold jump in its first-half profit, helped by a surge in demand for metals used in electric vehicles amid a global push for reducing carbon emissions.

The world's largest producer of rare earths outside China said net profit after tax for the six months ended Dec. 31 came in at A$156.9 million ($113 million), compared with A$40.6 million a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3943 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Tejaswi.Marthi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.