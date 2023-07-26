News & Insights

Australia's Lynas Rare Earths seeks judicial review for Malaysia license

July 26, 2023 — 03:50 am EDT

July 26 (Reuters) - Australia's Lynas Rare Earths Ltd LYC.AX said on Wednesday it was seeking a judicial review of its operating license in Malaysia, which has a condition that prohibits the import and processing of lanthanide concentrate from January 2024.

The application for the judicial review comes after the Malaysian minister of science and technology dismissed Lynas' appeals for the removal of the conditions limiting operations at the company's facility in the country.

